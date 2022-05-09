ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jackson to retire as Head Men's Tennis Coach

By Kevin Trainor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After 38 seasons as an SEC head coach, including the past nine seasons with the Razorbacks, Andy Jackson will retire from his position as the head men’s tennis coach at the University of Arkansas, effective June 30, 2022. “It has been an honor to...

