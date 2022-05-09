Walk New Haven launches newest tour

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ethnic Heritage Center celebrated its newest walking tour in New Haven on Monday.

Mayor Justin Elicker was among the city leaders who joined the Ethnic Heritage Center to kick off the latest Walk New Haven: Cultural Heritage Tour of Grand Avenue between State and East streets in the Wooster Square neighborhood.

The mission of the Ethnic Heritage Center is to preserve and share the history of the ethnic groups that called the greater new haven community home.

“Understanding what came before can really be an inspiration to us and help guide us in our endeavors in the future,” said Rhoda Zahler Samuel, the chair of Walk New Haven. “And knowing that this was once a very lively and active and interracial, many ethnic groups lived here, it was very vital. It really can give us hope that with the right development it can be that way again.”

Learn more about New Haven’s walking tours at walknewhaven.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.