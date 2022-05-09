ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Penn State student

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aN8K0_0fYDvkts00

A State College man was accused Monday of driving under the influence when he caused an August crash that killed a Penn State student from Boalsburg.

Alexander M. Hynoski, 19, slammed a 2014 Subaru Impreza into a semitrailer before dawn at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Mountain Back Road in Potter Township, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

His blood alcohol content was 0.07%, police wrote. The legal threshold for DUI for those younger than 21 is 0.02%. Defense lawyer Brian Manchester declined comment.

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Biddle, a 20-year-old rear seat passenger, died in the crash. The State College Area High School alumna was in the midst of her junior year at Penn State, pursing a degree in communications. She worked at the Hublersburg Inn.

Hynoski traveled through a stop sign, entered the major highway “without proper clearance” and crashed into the side of the eastbound semitrailer, police wrote.

He told investigators he consumed about four alcoholic beverages at a party before driving and estimated driving about 40 mph before the crash, police wrote.

Hynoski’s front seat passenger, a State College woman who was evaluated and declined further treatment, said, “Alex was going way too fast,” police wrote.

Hynoski was treated for minor injuries at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Police did not release information about the driver of the semitrailer. Part of the highway was closed for about nine hours .

Hynoski was charged with one felony count of homicide by vehicle while DUI, two misdemeanor counts of DUI, four summary traffic violations and one summary count of purchasing alcohol as a minor.

He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Greg Koehle, who released him on $100,000 unsecured bail. Hynoski’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Penn, PA
Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
City
Boalsburg, PA
Boalsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn, PA
WTAJ

One sent to hospital after seven-vehicle crash in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital following a seven-vehicle crash in State College on May 9. The crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Atherton Street near West Cherry Lane. Police say an 86-year-old woman drove between both northbound travel lanes and hit several vehicles, […]
WTAJ

Police search for man involved in State College assault

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are looking for a man who they said was involved in an assault outside of a dry cleaning business. The assault took place April 22 around 3:07 a.m. outside of Balfurd’s at 215 S Atherton Street, according to police. This unknown man is considered a person of […]
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Traffic Violations#Alcoholic Beverages#Drunk Driving#Subaru#Rockview#Defense
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WTAJ

WWE Legend arrested for homicide in DUI crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents. Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man passed out in parking lot accused of dealing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Thursday after being found passed out in a MARTIN’S parking lot with drugs and packaging materials, police report. Ryan Karns, 38, of Altoona was found Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in his car in the parking lot of MARTIN’S on E. Chestnut Ave. in Altoona. According […]
ALTOONA, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
198
Followers
162
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy