Community Focus: RI Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal joined 12 News at 4 Monday to discuss a statewide “landlord challenge.”

The challenge, set to kick off Tuesday , is seeking to provide permanent housing for Rhode Islanders who experienced homelessness and have stayed in hotel shelters since the start of the pandemic.

Looking for help? Saal suggested these resources:

RI Legal Services: 401-274-2652

The Center for Justice: 401-491-1101

Rhode Island Housing: 401-457-1163

Amos House: 401-272-0220

Watch the full interview in the video above.

