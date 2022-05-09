ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Community Focus: RI Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal

By Kim Kalunian
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjfiX_0fYDvSxg00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal joined 12 News at 4 Monday to discuss a statewide “landlord challenge.”

The challenge, set to kick off Tuesday , is seeking to provide permanent housing for Rhode Islanders who experienced homelessness and have stayed in hotel shelters since the start of the pandemic.

Looking for help? Saal suggested these resources:

  • RI Legal Services: 401-274-2652
  • The Center for Justice: 401-491-1101
  • Rhode Island Housing: 401-457-1163
  • Amos House: 401-272-0220

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

RI landlords can receive cash for housing homeless

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is working to connect those experiencing homelessness with a permanent and affordable place to live. McKee, in partnership with Amos House and the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, kickstarted on Tuesday a statewide “landlord challenge”, an incentive program to house homeless families. Landlords with available units can get […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Homelessness#Commerce#Ri Legal Services#The Center For Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

As COVID cases continue to rise, some Massachusetts high schools recommending students wear masks indoors

Three Massachusetts school districts are encouraging their students to wear masks indoors again as COVID cases continue to trend upwards across the commonwealth. Cambridge, Arlington and Belmont school officials sent out emails to families over the weekend recommending students to wear masks inside schools again, the Boston Globe reported. “Due...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy