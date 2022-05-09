Community Focus: RI Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Deputy Secretary of Commerce Josh Saal joined 12 News at 4 Monday to discuss a statewide “landlord challenge.”
The challenge, set to kick off Tuesday , is seeking to provide permanent housing for Rhode Islanders who experienced homelessness and have stayed in hotel shelters since the start of the pandemic.
Looking for help? Saal suggested these resources:
- RI Legal Services: 401-274-2652
- The Center for Justice: 401-491-1101
- Rhode Island Housing: 401-457-1163
- Amos House: 401-272-0220
