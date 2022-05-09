McCabe, Sellon capture FHS honors

– Paso Robles High School Senior Cody Domingos won the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Award for 2022. The award goes to a high school senior pursuing higher education in agriculture. Domingos plans to attend the University of Tennessee to major in food and ag business with a minor in marketing. He is the first winner to submit a project in welding to the award committee. The award includes a $20,000 scholarship.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Craig baseball team got back to its winning ways Tuesday.
After suffering its second Big Eight Conference loss of the season last Saturday, the Cougars banged out 14 hits in a 14-4 victory over Madison La Follette at Riverside Park.
The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning due...
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights scored 5 runs in the third inning and 7 runs in the 4th en route to a 14-2 victory over Blooming Prairie tonight. The game in Awesome Blossom country was supposed to start at 3:30 but got underway about 3:42 p.m. It ended approximately 5:25 p.m. It...
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After playing basketball for just one year at Buhl High School, Cade DeBoard is leaving his mark. DeBoard, who moved up from Utah for his senior season, signed with Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.
MADISON
Howling winds made conditions tough Monday at the Spartan Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Madison Memorial won the 18-team invite title with a score of 324. Middleton was second at 328 and Hartland Arrowhead took third at 336.
Janesville Craig finished ninth and Janesville Parker 13th.
...
Several athletes from three schools around the Chippewa Valley made their plans to compete at the college level official on Wednesday. Standouts from Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North participated in signing day ceremonies to celebrate their commitments to play at the next level. Eau Claire North...
