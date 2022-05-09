McCabe, Sellon capture FHS honors

– Paso Robles High School Senior Cody Domingos won the James W. Brabeck Youth Legacy Award for 2022. The award goes to a high school senior pursuing higher education in agriculture. Domingos plans to attend the University of Tennessee to major in food and ag business with a minor in marketing. He is the first winner to submit a project in welding to the award committee. The award includes a $20,000 scholarship.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO