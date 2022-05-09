2022 Pulitzer Prize Winners
( ABC4 ) – 2022 marks the 106 th anniversary of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize awards . The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature, and musical composition within the United States.
The award ceremony was first started in 1917 by Joseph Pulitzer who was a well-known newspaper publisher. The ceremony of the prizes is always administered by Columbia University.
Here is a list of the 2022 winners :
Journalism
- Breaking News Reporting
Winner: Staff of the Miami Herald for Condo Collapse: Disaster in Surfside
A 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Florida last June. A massive search-and-rescue effort was conducted to find survivors in the rubble.
- Investigative Reporting
Winner: Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times
POISONED : An investigation piece which exposed that Gopher Resource put hundreds of workers at risk by allowing toxic dust to accumulate inside the factory.
- Explanatory Reporting
Winner: Staff of Quanta Magazine and notably Natalie Wolchover
The Webb Space Telescope Will Rewrite Cosmic History. If It Works .
- Local Reporting
Winner: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune.
The Failures Before the Fires : An examination of Chicago’s long history of failed building-and fire safety code enforcement which resulted in dozens of unnecessary deaths.
- National Reporting
Winner: Staff of the New York Times
Why Many Police Traffic Stops Turn Deadly : A disturbing pattern of fatal traffic stops by police, how hundreds of deaths could have been avoided and how officers typically avoid punishment.
- International Reporting
Winner: Staff of the New York Times
The Civilian Casualty Files : Courageous reporting of hidden Pentagon reports that exposed the vast civilian toll of U.S.-led airstrikes namely in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
- Feature Writing
Winner: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic
Twenty Years Gone : A portrait of a family's reckoning with loss in the 20 years since 9/11.
- Commentary
Winner: Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star
For persuasive columns demanding justice for alleged victims of a retired police detective accused of being a sexual predator.
- Criticism
Winner: Salamishah Tillet of The New York Times
For writing about black stories in art and popular culture.
- Editorial Writing
Winner: Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle
For a campaign that revealed voter suppression tactics and rejected the myth of voter fraud.
- Illustrated Reporting and Commentary
Winner: Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider, New York
How I escaped a Chinese internment camp : A graphic report and comic that tells the story of the Chinese oppression of the Uyghurs.
- Breaking News Photography
Winner: Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times
For raw images of the U.S. departure from Afghanistan and the cost of the historic change in the country.
Second Winner: Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry of Getty Images.
For riveting photos of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- Feature Photography
Winner: Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters
For images of COVID-19’s toll in India.
- Audio Reporting
Winner: Staff of Futuro Media and PRX
Suave : A profile of a man reentering society after serving more than 30 years in prison.
- Public Service
Winner: The Washington Post
For its compelling accounts of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Letters, Drama and Music
- Biography
Chasing Me to My Grave : An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South
By the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly
- General Nonfiction
Invisible Child : Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City
By Andrea Elliott
- History
Covered with Night : A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America
By Nicole Eustace
- Poetry
By Diane Seuss
- Music
By Raven Chacon
- Drama
By James Ijames
- Fiction
The Netanyahus : An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family
