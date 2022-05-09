2022 Pulitzer Prize Winners

( ABC4 ) – 2022 marks the 106 th anniversary of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize awards . The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature, and musical composition within the United States.

The award ceremony was first started in 1917 by Joseph Pulitzer who was a well-known newspaper publisher. The ceremony of the prizes is always administered by Columbia University.

Here is a list of the 2022 winners :

Journalism

Breaking News Reporting

Winner: Staff of the Miami Herald for Condo Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

A 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Florida last June. A massive search-and-rescue effort was conducted to find survivors in the rubble.

Investigative Reporting

Winner: Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times

POISONED : An investigation piece which exposed that Gopher Resource put hundreds of workers at risk by allowing toxic dust to accumulate inside the factory.

Explanatory Reporting

Winner: Staff of Quanta Magazine and notably Natalie Wolchover

The Webb Space Telescope Will Rewrite Cosmic History. If It Works .

Local Reporting

Winner: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune.

The Failures Before the Fires : An examination of Chicago’s long history of failed building-and fire safety code enforcement which resulted in dozens of unnecessary deaths.

National Reporting

Winner: Staff of the New York Times

Why Many Police Traffic Stops Turn Deadly : A disturbing pattern of fatal traffic stops by police, how hundreds of deaths could have been avoided and how officers typically avoid punishment.

International Reporting

Winner: Staff of the New York Times

The Civilian Casualty Files : Courageous reporting of hidden Pentagon reports that exposed the vast civilian toll of U.S.-led airstrikes namely in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Feature Writing

Winner: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic

Twenty Years Gone : A portrait of a family’s reckoning with loss in the 20 years since 9/11.

Commentary

Winner: Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star

For persuasive columns demanding justice for alleged victims of a retired police detective accused of being a sexual predator.

Criticism

Winner: Salamishah Tillet of The New York Times

For writing about black stories in art and popular culture.

Editorial Writing

Winner: Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle

For a campaign that revealed voter suppression tactics and rejected the myth of voter fraud.

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Winner: Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider, New York

How I escaped a Chinese internment camp : A graphic report and comic that tells the story of the Chinese oppression of the Uyghurs.

Breaking News Photography

Winner: Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times

For raw images of the U.S. departure from Afghanistan and the cost of the historic change in the country.

Second Winner: Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry of Getty Images.

For riveting photos of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Feature Photography

Winner: Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters

For images of COVID-19’s toll in India.

Audio Reporting

Winner: Staff of Futuro Media and PRX

Suave : A profile of a man reentering society after serving more than 30 years in prison.

Public Service

Winner: The Washington Post

For its compelling accounts of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Letters, Drama and Music

Biography

Chasing Me to My Grave : An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South

By the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly

General Nonfiction

Invisible Child : Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City

By Andrea Elliott

History

Covered with Night : A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America

By Nicole Eustace

Poetry

Frank: Sonnets

By Diane Seuss

Music

Voiceless Mass

By Raven Chacon

Drama

Fat Ham

By James Ijames

Fiction

The Netanyahus : An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family

By Joshua Cohen

