ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers rookies get their jersey numbers

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHH9o_0fYDuwLz00

The Steelers have announced what numbers their draft picks will wear in 2022.

It’s no surprise that first round quarterback Kenny Pickett will wear #8, the same number he wore at Pitt.

Safety Karl Joseph wore #8 last year, with Tommy Maddox as the most recent quarterback to wear the number. Joseph will wear #38.

Second round pick wide receiver George Pickens, who wore #1 at Georgia, will wear #14 for the Steelers. WR Ray-Ray McCloud wore that number last year for Pittsburgh.

Third round pick defensive end DeMarvin Leal, who wore #8 at Texas A&M will wear #98, which was made famous recently by former nose tackle Casey Hampton.

Fourth round receiver Calvin Austin III will wear #19. He wore #4 at Memphis.

Of course there plenty of Steelers jerseys around Pittsburgh with a #19 on it. That was JuJu Smith-Schuster’s number before he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.

Sixth round fullback/tight end Connor Heyward (brother of Cam) will wear #83. He wore #11 at Michigan State.

Seventh Rounder, Mississippi linebacker Mark Robinson, who wore #35 for the Rebels, will wear #93 for the Steelers. Defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas wore #93 last season.

Seventh round quarterback Chris Oladokun will wear #5. He wore #6 at South Dakota State.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Quarterback Lights up USFL

Multiple former Vikings play in the new league, the USFL. DeMarquis Gates, a linebacker who was part of the 2020 Vikings 90-man roster in preseason, is 5th in the league in tackles. He recorded 27 tackles in just three games. Additionally, he has two and a half sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. A player with stats like this has a chance to play in the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Georgia State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers new defensive end DeMarvin Leal is excited to get working with his new team, and the rookie already feels like he knows what's coming when he gets in the locker room. To make the transition smoother, Leal rejoins his former college teammates Buddy Johnson and Dan Moore Jr....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Jerseys#American Football#Nfl#Wr#Texas A M#The Kansas City Chiefs#Rebels
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy