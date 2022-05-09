Steelers rookies get their jersey numbers

The Steelers have announced what numbers their draft picks will wear in 2022.

It’s no surprise that first round quarterback Kenny Pickett will wear #8, the same number he wore at Pitt.

Safety Karl Joseph wore #8 last year, with Tommy Maddox as the most recent quarterback to wear the number. Joseph will wear #38.

Second round pick wide receiver George Pickens, who wore #1 at Georgia, will wear #14 for the Steelers. WR Ray-Ray McCloud wore that number last year for Pittsburgh.

Third round pick defensive end DeMarvin Leal, who wore #8 at Texas A&M will wear #98, which was made famous recently by former nose tackle Casey Hampton.

Fourth round receiver Calvin Austin III will wear #19. He wore #4 at Memphis.

Of course there plenty of Steelers jerseys around Pittsburgh with a #19 on it. That was JuJu Smith-Schuster’s number before he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.

Sixth round fullback/tight end Connor Heyward (brother of Cam) will wear #83. He wore #11 at Michigan State.

Seventh Rounder, Mississippi linebacker Mark Robinson, who wore #35 for the Rebels, will wear #93 for the Steelers. Defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas wore #93 last season.

Seventh round quarterback Chris Oladokun will wear #5. He wore #6 at South Dakota State.