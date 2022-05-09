ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nearly half of US states plan abortion restrictions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

By Mark Menard
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LqhQ_0fYDuoXP00

Should the U.S. Supreme Court go ahead with the decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that federally legalized abortion, in keeping with the documentation that was leaked publicly ahead of the actual decision that is expected this summer, over half of the states in the U.S. would then institute some form of abortion ban.

With many of those bans enacted as total bans, even in situations where the mother’s health is at risk, women in those states who seek life-saving care could have to travel incredible distances to get the treatment they require.

The average Texas citizen, for example, would have to travel about 525 miles one-way for a safe abortion administered by a licensed medical doctor. The Lone Star State ranks third in that metric, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute.

Floridians would rank second in that scenario, with an average of 567 miles between a woman and a safe abortion. Louisiana would rank first at 630 miles.

“It’s a well-known fact that restrictions don’t stop people from needing abortion,” Guttmacher Institute CEO Dr. Herminia Palacio said in a release that accompanied the study. “Instead, they push care out of reach for many people by making abortion more expensive and logistically challenging to get. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, people seeking abortion will have to travel significantly farther to get care.”

Supplemental to these partial or total bans, some states are going even further. Missouri is mulling a bill to stop residents of the state from going elsewhere for an abortion, while Louisiana is looking into classifying any abortion as a criminal homicide subject to years in prison.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Medical Doctor#Prison#The U S Supreme Court#Lone Star State#The Guttmacher Institute#Floridians
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy