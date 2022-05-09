Local art studio holds special fundraiser for Ukraine

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday, May 13th, The HeART Studio in Lindley is showing support for Ukrainians with a special art event titled “Flowers for Ukraine.”

According to the studio’s website, guests can bring a free label wine bottle, either empty or full, to the event and be taught how to paint a sunflower on the bottle for $20. 25% of the proceeds will go to aid the war effort in Ukraine.

“It provides an opportunity for people to give back and an opportunity for a night of entertainment,” said Bethany Conway, owner of The HeART Studio. “It gives them something to do and just come together as a community.”

This is not the first fundraising event the studio held in support of Ukraine. Back in April, The HeART Studio taught residents how to make ceramic Easter eggs, and each resident’s participation increased funds to aid the war effort.

“Flowers for Ukraine” begins at 6 PM on Friday, May 13th. More information on how to sign up for the event can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.