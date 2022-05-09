ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City students protest, say school ignores complaints of sexual assault, racism

By Sarah Ritter
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Several Lincoln College Preparatory Academy students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest of what they call an unsafe and toxic environment at their Kansas City school.

Sophomore Madison Lyman, who helped organize the walkout, said that an incident last week — where a staff member was accused of inappropriate communication with a student and put on administrative leave — was the final straw in a school year filled with incidents that made her feel unsafe.

Lyman and other students accused school administration of not taking seriously enough complaints of sexual harassment or assault, incidents of racism and other safety concerns. About 25 students walked out of class and stood on the front lawn of the school at 2111 Woodland Ave., holding signs that read, “We should feel safe in our schools” and “Take sexual assault seriously.”

“This is us taking the narrative back,” Lyman said. “Here at Lincoln College Prep, despite what people say, despite being the quote unquote best school in the inner city, we are still struggling. And we still deal with so many things. Sure we have good academics, but at what cost? Our mental health? Our safety? Why are we dealing with so many things regarding sexual assault? Why do I get in trouble if I speak out against the racism that goes on here?”

In a statement, Kansas City Public Schools officials said, “We have listened to the sentiments being shared by some of our students.

“This afternoon, we did our best to coordinate and allow student voice of about 25 students while also maintaining the safety and security of all students and staff at LCPA. We remain committed to working through these challenges together so that our school can be a place where everyone feels safe and supported in their learning.”

Last week, district officials said they are investigating after a Lincoln staff member was accused of inappropriate communication with a student. District officials have so far not shared details. Kansas City police said that last Wednesday, officers responded to the school in response to a juvenile’s report and are investigating.

And earlier this school year, a Lincoln teacher was removed from the classroom after administrators were made aware of the teacher making comments against Muslims and the LGBTQ community during an English class.

Students said they have broader concerns as well, including accusations that school administration has not properly handled complaints of sexual harassment and racism.

They said they provided administrators with a list of demands, including: stricter punishment for sexual assault and harassment; stricter punishment for acts of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia; more resources for students to submit complaints to administration; and more mental health resources.

“Parents want their students to feel safe. But I think they also want answers for this year. There are so many questions that have been avoided,” sophomore Camille Moore said. “Parents deserve an explanation. Because if the students are expressing that they aren’t safe in school, then they aren’t safe in school. There are students saying they don’t feel welcome here, that they don’t feel safe here. It’s a problem.”

In an email to Lincoln families, school officials said, “Administrators have been in communication with these students and their families, and we will continue to work with them directly to address their concerns.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values in KCPS. We teach our students to advocate for themselves and each other. Today, we did our best to allow student voice while also maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff at LCPA.”

Madison Lyman’s father, Marvin Lyman joined Monday’s protest in support of the students. He said he hopes the school’s new principal will work to address the students’ concerns.

Principal Kristian Foster is stepping down at the end of this school year. The district informed families last week that Shanelle Smith will take over as the next principal. She is currently a vice principal at Southeast High School, and is a Kansas City native and Lincoln Prep alumna.

“It appears that they are not taking students serious and that they are not willing to do whatever is necessary to protect our students,” Marvin Lyman said. “I am so grateful that Shanelle Smith will be the next principal of Lincoln because I believe she gets it, she understands. She has a heart and passion for children. So I think when we see this new administration come in, I think we will see someone who really cares about our children.”

He said that he was proud to watch his daughter protest on Monday.

“I could cry right now, with tears of joy,” he said. “Because I know that these children right here, they get it. They care. Not only about themselves, but about their community and their country. So I’m extremely proud of them.”

Lincoln is one of the top ranked schools in Missouri and the Kansas City metro. This year, it was named the second best public high school in Missouri by U.S. News & World Report.

