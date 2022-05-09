Baby fox trapped inside pipe rescued from California construction site, photos show

A baby fox was rescued from a California construction site after getting stuck inside a pipe, local media reports.

The fox was discovered by crews who heard her making noise, SFGATE reported. They saw the fox’s head peeking out from the pipe and tried to lure her out with a french fry, but realized she was trapped, the outlet reported.

Efforts to rescue the fox began at around 1:30 p.m. on May 7, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter. Fire officials, who were supervised by officials from Animal Care and Control, used power saws and cooling water to help free the animal.

Officials from Animal Care and Control used baby oil to retrieve the fox, SFGATE reported.

The animal, “no larger than a kitten at about 6 weeks old,” was rescued 30 minutes later, the outlet reported.

Afterward, the fox received three baths and was fed “special fox recovery food,” San Francisco Animal Care and Control said in an Instagram post.

“She’s doing well and feisty, ” they wrote.

The fox is being rehabilitated at Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue, the organization said on Instagram.

“This little fox is now safe and clean ,” the organization wrote. “She will receive care until she is ready for release back into the wild.”

Curious bear wanders into Six Flags and ends up stuck, California officials say

Dolphin found tangled in illegally-placed fishing net off Texas coast, officials say

Family thought they rescued a lost puppy — but it was a coyote, MA wildlife center says