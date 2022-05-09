Hiker from Missouri falls 20 feet to his death in Arkansas wilderness, officials say

A Missouri man fell to his death in the Arkansas wilderness near Buffalo National River, the National Park Service announced May 9.

Brad Thomas, 46, of Springfield was hiking in “undeveloped backcountry” with a group on Saturday, May 7, when he suffered a 20 foot fall. Authorities received a call for help around 5 p.m., NPS said in a release.

Thomas fell near the Eye of the Needle, officials said. An elevated rock formation often sought by hikers, the Eye of the Needle is an alluring location, the Springfield News-Leader reported in 2014. It promises great outdoor views, but it’s a risky climb to the top — even experienced hikers should exercise caution.

Members of Thomas’ group attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, but they couldn’t save him, the release said.

Officials said there have been several accidents and injuries in the area in recent weeks.

“This undeveloped backcountry area includes extremely technical, loose and slippery footing, and steep terrain,” NPS said. “Even the most experienced hiker is susceptible to injury. Hikers should be equipped for self-rescue, as emergency response can take several hours at this location.”

