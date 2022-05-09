ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hiker from Missouri falls 20 feet to his death in Arkansas wilderness, officials say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A Missouri man fell to his death in the Arkansas wilderness near Buffalo National River, the National Park Service announced May 9.

Brad Thomas, 46, of Springfield was hiking in “undeveloped backcountry” with a group on Saturday, May 7, when he suffered a 20 foot fall. Authorities received a call for help around 5 p.m., NPS said in a release.

Thomas fell near the Eye of the Needle, officials said. An elevated rock formation often sought by hikers, the Eye of the Needle is an alluring location, the Springfield News-Leader reported in 2014. It promises great outdoor views, but it’s a risky climb to the top — even experienced hikers should exercise caution.

Members of Thomas’ group attempted life-saving measures, including CPR, but they couldn’t save him, the release said.

Officials said there have been several accidents and injuries in the area in recent weeks.

“This undeveloped backcountry area includes extremely technical, loose and slippery footing, and steep terrain,” NPS said. “Even the most experienced hiker is susceptible to injury. Hikers should be equipped for self-rescue, as emergency response can take several hours at this location.”

29-year-old slips off waterfall and plunges 30 feet to her death, Maine officials say

Body of Idaho kayaker found after he fell into rough water on Montana river, cops say

Couple trapped in sinking truck calls 911 as river pulls them under, SD cops say

Nine people rescued after sergeant spots boat capsizing in Louisiana, officials say

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Thomas
KSNT News

Emporia man missing over a year found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility. Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado. According to the Emporia Police […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#Accident#The National Park Service#Nps#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Woman, dogs rescued from Stillwater River

UNION — UPDATE @ 4:10 p.m.:. A woman and her two dogs were rescued from Stillwater River Thursday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the river just after 2 p.m. after receiving a reports of a woman stuck in the river. Crews on scene told News Center 7 that the...
UNION, OH
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
677
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy