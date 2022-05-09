ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Patrick Roberts books Sunderland’s place at Wembley with late goal at Sheff Wed

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WpUc_0fYDuL8S00

Patrick Roberts’ stoppage-time strike earned Sunderland their place in the League One play-off final as a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough secured a 2-1 aggregate victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee Gregory had put the hosts ahead on the night after 74 minutes, making it 1-1 overall and giving the Owls hope of reaching Wembley.

But Roberts scored in the third of 10 minutes’ injury time to condemn Darren Moore’s side to another season in the third tier and send the visiting fans wild.

Wednesday made a bright start, with Gregory having a shot blocked early on and Barry Bannan then slipping a neat ball into the box for Josh Windass, who saw an effort deflected wide after his initial strike was blocked.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth headed over after getting on the end of a free-kick, with Wednesday midfielder George Byers then trying an overhead kick which was straight at Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as the first half ended goalless.

The visitors were the first to threaten in the second period when Jack Clarke fired wide from the edge of the area.

Clarke then made a good run before laying the ball off to Roberts, whose low shot was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Roberts had a shot deflected wide as Sunderland continued to pose problems for the Wednesday defence.

Windass delivered a low cross aimed at Gregory but a defender got a vital touch to turn the ball to safety.

Sam Hutchinson had a header comfortably saved by Patterson before a clash of heads then saw the Wednesday man helped from the pitch, having received treatment, with Liam Palmer taking his place.

Another change for the home side soon followed, with Jack Hunt making way for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Wednesday finally scored in the 74th minute to draw level on aggregate when Bannan released Marvin Johnson on the left and he sent over a low cross which was turned in by Gregory from closerange.

Alex Pritchard fired wide as Sunderland looked to provide an instant response.

Just when it looked like the match was heading for extra time, the visitors silenced the home crowd with a stoppage-time leveller.

A ball over the top picked out Clarke on the left and he got to the byline before delivering a low cross which found Roberts, who lashed past Peackock-Farrell.

With time running out, Sunderland boss Alex Neil made a triple substitution, sending on Callum Doyle, Nathan Broadhead and Jay Matete.

The Owls never seriously threatened to score again in the 10 added minutes as Sunderland held on to book their place at Wembley, where they will face Wycombe on May 21.

Wednesday players sank to the ground after the final whistle was blown, while their opponents celebrated with the Sunderland fans who had made the trip to south Yorkshire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Joel Ward confident Crystal Palace can have many more Wembley trips

Long-serving Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward says the current squad is the best he has played with and believes they can enjoy more trips to Wembley in the coming seasons. The right-back will bring up a decade of service at Selhurst Park later this month and has helped the club go from a mid-table Sky Bet Championship outfit to Premier League regulars during that time span.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

One step at a time for Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is not getting carried away at the prospect of playing at Wembley as his side prepare to face Luton in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals. The Terriers ended the regular Championship campaign as one of the in-form teams heading into the play-offs after winning six...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Sam Hutchinson
Person
Patrick Roberts
Person
Barry Bannan
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Darren Moore
Person
Liam Palmer
Person
Danny Batth
Person
Josh Windass
BBC

Barry Bannan: Sheffield Wednesday captain plans to stay after play-off defeat

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says he intends to stay at the club despite their defeat by Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals. The Owls suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat by the Black Cats after a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on Monday. Former Scotland international Bannan, 32, has played...
SOCCER
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Wembley#Hillsborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told. Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Finland leaders announce they want to join Nato following Boris Johnson visit

Finland’s leaders have announced they support the country joining Nato, less than 24 hours after signing a new security pact with Britain. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Helsinki to sign a deal that would see the UK go to Finland’s aid, including with military support, in the event of an attack on the country.
EUROPE
newschain

International economics expert named as incoming Bank rate-setter

International economics expert Swati Dhingra has been appointed to the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting committee, as it faces a tough balancing act amid soaring inflation and the threat of recession. The Treasury announced that Ms Dhingra will join the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee in August, replacing current...
BUSINESS
newschain

Safety record of smart motorways revealed

Smart motorways without a hard shoulder have a poorer safety record than conventional motorways for crashes involving stopped vehicles, new figures suggest. People are twice as likely to be killed or seriously injured (KSI) in a stopped vehicle smash on an all lane running (ALR) smart motorway than on a traditional motorway with a hard shoulder, statistics published by National Highways indicate.
TRAFFIC
newschain

PM and Cabinet Secretary not hit with latest partygate fines, No 10 says

Boris Johnson was not among those to be fined in the latest tranche of penalties issued by the Metropolitan Police over partygate, Downing Street has confirmed. It was announced on Thursday that the force has made around a further 50 fixed penalty notice referrals as part of its investigation into possible lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy