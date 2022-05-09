ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Second set of human remains found in drought-stricken Lake Mead over weekend

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — For the second time in under a week, visitors to Nevada’s Lake Mead National Recreation Area have stumbled upon human remains in the drought-stricken water reservoir.

The remains were spotted around 2 p.m. Saturday by two sisters who were paddleboarding in the Callville Bay area of the lake, according to The Associated Press. Lake Mead, a reservoir of the Colorado River formed by the Hoover Dam, is the largest water reservoir in the U.S.

Lindsey and Lynette Melvin of Henderson were on the water when they spotted something unusual in the sand of Callville Bay.

“At first, I thought it was a bighorn sheep, and then we started digging around a little bit,” Lindsey Melvin told KLAS in Las Vegas. “As we discovered the jaw, we realized it was human remains, and that’s when we contacted park rangers to come and investigate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWYY0_0fYDuCBv00
Body found: A buoy rests on the dry lakebed near a closed boat ramp at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., in August 2021. For the second time in under a week, visitors to the drought-stricken lake stumbled upon human remains on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The National Park Service confirmed the find in a news release on Sunday. Rangers set a perimeter in the bay to recover the remains.

The Clark County medical examiner is trying to identify the remains and determine a cause of death, the news release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ci06y_0fYDuCBv00
Body found: Wind kicks up dust on a drought-stricken portion of Hemenway Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., in July 2014. For the second time in under a week, visitors to the drought-stricken lake stumbled upon human remains on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The grim discovery comes six days after boaters on the lake spotted a corroded barrel near the boat ramp at Hemenway Harbor. Inside the barrel were the heavily decomposed remains of a man’s body.

The unidentified man, who died of a gunshot wound, had likely been on the bottom of the lake since the mid- to late-1970s or early 1980s, according to Las Vegas police officials. Authorities said the Kmart clothing he wore had been manufactured around that time frame.

Authorities believe the barrel containing the man’s body was dumped into the lake via a boat. KLAS reported that detectives believe the barrel was intact when it was deposited into the water.

The container would have likely remained undetected if not for dropping water levels.

“The water level has dropped so much over the last 30 to 40 years that, where the person was located, if a person were to drop the barrel in the water and it sinks, you are never going to find it unless the water level drops,” Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week. “The water level has dropped and made the barrel visible. The barrel did not move. It was not like the barrel washed up.”

Spencer told KLAS after the first body was found that he anticipated additional bodies surfacing amid the drought conditions.

Water authorities announced late last month that they were pumping water from deeper in Lake Mead than usual due to drought conditions. The AP reported that the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s uppermost intake valve had become visible above the surface of the lake.

Lake Mead provides Las Vegas residents with about 90% of their drinking water.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
WGAU

Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WGAU

Clarence Dixon dies in Arizona's 1st execution since 2014

FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a nearly two-hour execution that critics say was botched. Clarence...
FLORENCE, AZ
WGAU

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines as severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Human Remains#Water Level#The Associated Press#The National Park Service
WGAU

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation blasted off from California on Friday. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn the constitutional right to abortion are aiming to use rallies from coast to coast Saturday to express their outrage and to mobilize for the fight ahead. More than 380 events were set from Maine...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGAU

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues.
EDUCATION
WGAU

US report details church-state collusion on Native schools

A new Interior Department report on the legacy of boarding schools for Native Americans underscores how closely the U.S. government collaborated with churches to Christianize them as part of a project to sever them from their culture, their identities and ultimately their land. The role of churches forms a secondary...
EDUCATION
WGAU

Primaries spotlight coming battles over state supreme courts

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The headliners for North Carolina's primary on Tuesday include Republicans challenging for an open U.S. Senate seat and candidates hoping to give the GOP a shot at veto-proof majorities in the Legislature. Getting less billing, but with equal long-term political importance, is a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WGAU

Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

Commercial spacecraft gets approval to land at Huntsville airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Rocket City will serve as a landing spot for commercial space vehicles. Huntsville International Airport in northern Alabama received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate as a commercial space reentry site, WHNT-TV reported. The approval from the FAA opens the door for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WGAU

Records: 2 people in execution knew drugs hadn’t been tested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — At least two people connected to a Tennessee execution that was abruptly put on hold last month knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn't undergone some required testing, newly released records show. Citing an “oversight,"...
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy