Ex-Treasurer Stole Thousands From Jersey Shore Charity For Disadvantaged Students: Prosecutor

The former treasurer of a Monmouth County nonprofit has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the organization, authorities said.

The charity funds educational opportunities for disadvanced students, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Hazim Yassin, 32, of the Lincroft section of Middletown is charged with theft by unlawful taking, Linskey said.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau was initiated earlier this year, after the Red Bank Education Foundation performed a financial audit and identified a series of unauthorized withdrawals from its bank account that could not be reconciled, Linskey said.

The fraudulent transactions purportedly included four made in 2020, when the foundation was inactive due to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Linskey said.

The investigation showed that at the time of the withdrawals, Yassin had served as treasurer of the nonprofit, which funds educational opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics for local low-income and/or disadvantaged students.

A review of financial records revealed that Yassin was responsible for the withdrawals, which totaled $7,650, Linskey said.

Yassin was served the charge against him on a summons, pending a first appearance to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen, director of the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau.

