Sen. Cale Case facing censure by own county GOP

Lander Republican Sen. Cale Case is at risk of being censured by the Fremont County GOP for acting “contrary to the will of the governed and the Wyoming Republican party platform.”

Case, an economist who’s been in the legislature since 1993, often votes as a traditional, libertarian-leaning conservative. He has not gone along with many of the hard-line bills and platforms that have been pushed by more far-right Republicans in recent years.

“They’re intolerant of dissent,” Case told the Star-Tribune on Monday.

The censure cites Case’s pro-Medicaid expansion stance, calling it “government overreach” and accuses him of spreading “misinformation in the media” about the infighting over the Laramie County Republican Convention.

The censure resolution is signed by Steven Lynn, a Fremont County GOP precinct committeeman. Lynn did not respond to request for comment Monday.

The censure then finishes by requesting that the state GOP censure Case as well.

“The party of Lincoln and Ronald Reagan’s Big Tent has become the party of exclusion. Reagan’s 11th commandment about not speaking ill of fellow Republicans has become a relic of the past,” Case wrote in a recent op-ed. “I write to encourage those who believe in the Big Tent to either become or get back involved in party politics.”

In that same op-ed, Case blamed the shift on state GOP leadership.

Party Chairman Frank Eathorne told Fox News a couple months ago that “in Wyoming, we don’t necessarily embrace the idea of big tent.”

Case is a longtime supporter of Medicaid expansion in Wyoming, a platform that many Republicans vehemently disagree with.

In the last legislative session, Case tried multiple approaches to expand Medicaid in the state, but none prevailed.

The censure also takes issue with the fact that Case provided a character reference at a sentencing hearing for the former Pavilion town clerk who stole from the municipality .

Multiple sources, including Case, said they can’t recall many state lawmakers being censured by their county party in recent years.

Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, was censured in March of last year by the Lincoln County Republican Party for “not voting conservatively enough,” according to members of Lincoln County’s Republican leadership at the time. The censure was later rescinded for technical reasons.

The most notable Wyoming Republican censure in the recent past is U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. She was censured for her vote to impeach President Donald Trump by at least a dozen county parties until the state party ultimately voted to censure her as well.

The central committee meeting was set for Monday evening — after the Star-Tribune’s press deadline. Case was planning to attend.