Parkview Financial Provides $207 Million Loan for the Purchase and Redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel into a 438-unit multifamily property with office and commercial space in NYC
Parkview Financial announced today it has provided a $207 million loan toward the purchase and redevelopment of the iconic Hudson Hotel in New York. The 385,124-square-foot (sf), 24-story building is located at 353-366 West 58th Street and was most recently a SBE-operated hotel owned by Cain International which shuttered in 2020...rew-online.com
Comments / 0