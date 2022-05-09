ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Parkview Financial Provides $207 Million Loan for the Purchase and Redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel into a 438-unit multifamily property with office and commercial space in NYC

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkview Financial announced today it has provided a $207 million loan toward the purchase and redevelopment of the iconic Hudson Hotel in New York. The 385,124-square-foot (sf), 24-story building is located at 353-366 West 58th Street and was most recently a SBE-operated hotel owned by Cain International which shuttered in 2020...

rew-online.com

