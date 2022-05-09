ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

A&A All The Way Foundation seeks sports equipment donations for middle schoolers

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – With summer quickly approaching, a local non-profit organization is looking to reach out to young children and get them moving outside and into sports.

The El Paso Teachers Association submitted the A&A All the Way Foundation, which is Aaron and Alvin Jones’ foundation, for consideration for the Texas State Teachers Association Friend of Education Award.

The basis of the nomination was for their work in the community with students in the El Paso Independent School District in particular.  They were announced as the recipient of the Friend of Education Award at TSTA’s annual meeting this past weekend in Houston.

the A&A All The Way Foundation in collaboration with the El Paso Teachers Association is working on a project named the Ross Athletic Ball Drive.

The goal is to collect as many athletic balls – volleyballs, footballs, basketballs, and soccer balls – to present to all 5th graders beginning with the Burges Feeder Pattern.

The students would receive the ball of their choice at the end of the year and it would be theirs.  EPTA and the foundation want to strongly encourage our kids, after two years of being inside, due to the pandemic, to now be able to go outside and play, have a good time, become active, and hopefully encourage to develop a healthy lifestyle and become involved in athletics when they reach middle and high school.

The foundation is hoping to donate to 500 fifth graders starting with the Burges feeder pattern because that is where Aaron and Alvin attended high school.  If the project gets more, it plans to expand to another high school feeder pattern in EPISD.

When these balls are given to the kids, Aaron, Alvin, and the rest of the Jones family will be here to help pass out these balls to students.

The project is accepting any donations and people can drop them off at Ross Middle School with Coach Patricia Amezaga through a link that will take them to Amazon they can purchase them there and they will be delivered to Ross Middle School.

For the Amazon donation link, CLICK HERE.

