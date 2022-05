TOWN OF SPRUCE, Wis. — There was a road in front of Jolene Smaney’s home at noon Thursday. It wasn’t there Friday morning. Heavy rains Thursday washed most of it away. “At 2:45 p.m., we got our first big win drops. I remember my husband and I were watching the news at 9:30 and the news said it was going going to stop raining pretty soon,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, please soon, it needs to stop.”'

OCONTO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO