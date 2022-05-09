Man arrested after Sunday shooting in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Deshaun Washington has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and sleeping in a vehicle.
Police said that the shooting happened about 5 a.m. on Dunbar Street. A person was found shot at the scene and was taken to a hospital.
Washington was found after officers tracked his vehicle on city cameras, according to police.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 3