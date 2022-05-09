ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Anna (Gallo) Iwaniec, 87, Western Electric Bookkeeper

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NATICK – Anna M. (Gallo) Iwaniec, 87, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Jenny (Giampa) and Basil Gallo. Anna was the...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

William Michael O’Connor Sr., 69, Plumber

ASHLAND – William Michael O’Connor Sr, 69, a lifelong resident of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was the son of the late Conrad and Priscilla (Lydon) O’ Connor. “Billy O Sr.” worked as a plumber in the MetroWest area for many years. He...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Helga (Kouyoumdjian) Naoum, 77

FRAMINGHAM – Helga A. (Kouyoumdjian) Naoum, 77, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 following a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Helga is the daughter of the late Armen & Aida Kouyoumdjian, and the beloved wife of Razik Naoum for 48 years.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dean R. Maines, 83, Army Veteran

NATICK – Dean R. “Papa” Maines, 83, of Natick formerly of Dennis passed away on May 8, 2022. Devoted Father of Anthony Maines, Matthew Maines and his wife Marla, Heather Hall and her husband Timothy, Bethny Finnegan and her husband Timothy. Loving grandfather of Taylor, Nicholas, Adam, Riley, Reagan, Daniel, CeeCee and Nicole. Great grandfather of Noah and Olivia. Former husband and lifelong friend of Susan Stoddard. Son of the late George and Corrine (Gauthier) Maines. Brother of the late Harold Maines. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and he always found friends in any room he walked into.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick, MA
Obituaries
City
Newton, MA
City
Natick, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mary ‘Flossy’ McNally, 98

FRAMINGHAM – Mary F. “Flossy” McNally, 98, a longtime resident of Framingham died Sunday, May 8, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Agnes (Ducy) Gallivan, and the beloved wife of the late Robert D. McNally. A graduate of Framingham High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Street#Odgen#Ut#Western Electric Co
FraminghamSOURCE

Elizabeth (Ellis) Parker, 87

EAST NORRITON, PENNSYLVANNIA – Elizabeth (Ellis) Parker, 87, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away Saturday May 7, 2022 in Pennsylvania. Born in Glasgow, Scotland she was a daughter of the late Henry and Isabella (McQuillen) Ellis and wife of the late Jeremy Michael Parker who passed away in 1997.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Clara (Hubbard) McElhenny, 81

NATICK – Clara F. (Hubbard) McElhenny, 81, a more recent resident of Mary Ann Morse Nursing Home and a former longtime resident of Holliston, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife for over 45 years to James R. McElhenny who died...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sisitsky & Doubles Win; Framingham Defeats Waltham

WALTHAM – The Framingham High girls tennis team won on the road Thursday afternoon, to even their record at 5-5. The Flyers defeated Waltham High 3-2 with wins in both the doubles matches and a victory in first singles. Sophomore Jordan Sisitsky won 6-1 and 6-0 at first singles.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Defeats Framingham 10-5

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys lacrosse team hosted Natick High at Phil Read Field on Thursday. The Flyers lost 10-5. Framingham is now 5-7, under head coach AJ Mulvey. “Tough loss but a good game. Natick is one of the top teams in the state and we held...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

David E. Comeau, 56

MARLBOROUGH – David E. Comeau, 56, of Marlborough died Thursday May 5, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Donna M. (Haigh) Comeau and the late David A. Comeau. Dave was a 1984 graduate of Assabet Valley Technical High School. In 2012 he graduated...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Defeats Holliston 2-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High baseball team with a win over Holliston High improves to 9-5 this season. The Flyers defeated the Panthers of Holliston High 2-1 today, May 13. Victor Jaramillo earned the win on the mound, pitching 4 innings giving up four hits and striking out three.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy