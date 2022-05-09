Anna (Gallo) Iwaniec, 87, Western Electric Bookkeeper

NATICK – Dean R. “Papa” Maines, 83, of Natick formerly of Dennis passed away on May 8, 2022. Devoted Father of Anthony Maines, Matthew Maines and his wife Marla, Heather Hall and her husband Timothy, Bethny Finnegan and her husband Timothy. Loving grandfather of Taylor, Nicholas, Adam, Riley, Reagan, Daniel, CeeCee and Nicole. Great grandfather of Noah and Olivia. Former husband and lifelong friend of Susan Stoddard. Son of the late George and Corrine (Gauthier) Maines. Brother of the late Harold Maines. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and he always found friends in any room he walked into.

NATICK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO