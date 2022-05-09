ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AHS announces $50,000 grant from Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust

 2 days ago

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has received a grant totaling $50,000 from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust to support AHS’ Pet Resource Center, expanding AHS’ ability to support pet owners in crisis.

“In the wake of COVID-19, thousands of pet owners have sought support and resources from AHS to keep their families together and meet their basic needs,” said Lindsay La Pre, Arizona Humane Society Pet Resource Center Manager. “This grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will give us additional resources to provide aid to pet owners in crisis through our Real Time Solutions Fund, veterinary assistance program and Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force efforts.”

Annually, more than 95,000 Maricopa County pet owners contact AHS’ Pet Resource Center seeking support and assistance. Last fiscal year, the PRC saw a 10 percent increase in call volume with a significant number of these pet owners living below the Federal Poverty Level, facing unemployment and requiring considerable support from community and financial resources to not only meet their basic needs, but to prevent them from having to give up their beloved pet.

“Nina Mason Pulliam understood the power of the human-animal connection," said Trustee Lisa Shover Kackley, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.  “Especially during difficult times, pets provide irreplaceable support to their human family members. We are pleased to aid the Arizona Humane Society in its efforts to keep pets and their families together.”

Not only does the support AHS provides pet owners include medical care like Max received, but can also include pet supplies, temporary boarding, pet rental assistance fees and more. All of which result in keeping more pets in homes with their loving owners, just like Max and Edna.

To learn more about the Arizona Humane Society or the Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force, visit azhumane.org or PetHousingHelpAZ.org .

