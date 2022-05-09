ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Ashland taps Natick Police Lt. Rossi as its chief

By Bob Brown
natickreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRossi, who became a lieutenant in 2011, was announced as the new chief by Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert on Monday. Ashland had narrowed down its choices to Rossi and Shirley Police Chief Sam Santiago from a pool of 14 candidates. “Both Shirley Chief Sam Santiago and Natick Lieutenant...

www.natickreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In Court

STOUGHTON (CBS) — The girlfriend of a Boston Police Officer who was hit and killed during a storm storm earlier this year appeared in court Friday. Karen Read is accused of running over John O’Keefe and leaving him. She has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash. Police said Read hit O’Keefe while leaving a party. His body was found in a snowbank the next morning. During Friday’s probable cause hearing, Read’s defense attorney said prosecutors aren’t sharing most of their evidence. He is trying to get cell phone data from Google, which he says could who else was in the area the night O’Keefe died. The judge granted some of the defense’s requests and took others under advisement. The prosecution said a grand jury is hearing the case right now. Read has been out of jail since February after posting $50,000 bail.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, MA
City
Natick, MA
Ashland, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Maria Stephanos one-on-one with family behind Saugus' Kowloon Restaurant

SAUGUS, Mass. — As plans for the future of the iconic Kowloon restaurant on Massachusetts' North Shore continue to take shape, Maria Stephanos is speaking with the family whose history is forever tied to Saugus. The Kowloon, located on Route 1, triggers some of the best memories in so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police Lieutenant#Advertising#Ashland Town
NECN

The Dividing Scar: Massachusetts and The Four Lost Towns

Boston didn’t have enough water. As the population began to increase in the late 1800s-early 1900s, Massachusetts started making a series of drinking reservoirs moving further and further west into the state. By 1927, the state passed the Swift River Act, allowing them to take land in the Swift...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Burlington attempted kidnapping suspect’s father turned him in to police

WOBURN (CBS) — The man accused of trying to kidnap a woman along the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington appeared in court Wednesday after being turned in by his own father. Tyler Healey is accused of pulling off the 27-year-old victim’s shirt and trying to drag her away on Sunday night. Prosecutors said it was Healey’s father who called 911 after recognizing his son’s distinctive black-and-red-patterned sneakers in surveillance photos, leading to the 23-year-old’s arrest. Healey hid behind a courtroom doorway as he appeared in front of a Woburn District Court judge for the first time on assault with attempt to rape and...
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 taking an unexpected turn this spring

WORCESTER, Mass. — At the Upper Blackstone Clean Water treatment plant, levels of COVID-19 RNA in wastewater this spring are similar to levels seen last spring — but with one critical difference. “They were trending down,” said Plant Director Karla Sangrey. “While they’re kind of trending up now...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A man found floating on a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. The eight-count indictment released in federal court in...
MONTPELIER, VT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is in the city of Hartford for 20 Towns in 20 Days. Hartford graduates from the 90s are reflecting on their time in school. They had a lot of fun spending time with their classmates and spending time outdoors. Many of them are Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy