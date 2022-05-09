ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Man Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

By Site Staff
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — A 57-year-old Duluth man was arrested on fifteen counts of possessing child pornography last Friday, according to Duluth police. Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, along...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex Abuse#Police#Violent Crime
NBC News

Mom charged in slaying of baby found in Mississippi River in 2003

The Minnesota mother whose two infants were found in the Mississippi River years apart was arrested Monday in one of their slayings, authorities said. Jennifer Matter, 50, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said at a news conference. Her arrest came 8,222...
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

2 Children, 1 Man Dead In Barron House Fire

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Three people, including two children, died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated at the scene for injuries. Barron police and fire departments, Barron County sheriff’s deputies and Cameron firefighters were among the agencies responding to the scene. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will assist local agencies investigating the fire. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BARRON, WI
FOX 21 Online

National Police Week Observed In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — This week is National Police Week and the Duluth Police Department takes this time to acknowledge and thank officers for the sacrifices made. National Police Week pays special recognition to officers who have died in the line of duty as well as those who make sacrifices to serve communities every day.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy