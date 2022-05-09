ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Three Indio businesses closed following gas leak

By Jesus Reyes
 2 days ago
Crews are working to repair a gas leak that has caused three businesses in Indio to close early as a precaution.

The gas leak happened at the 42000 block of Jackson Street in the Indio Towne Center shopping area.

A spokesperson for CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 that the first arriving engine learned that a gas line was struck by construction equipment.

SoCal Gas crews are on scene working to repair the leak, which could take about an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Three Indio businesses closed following gas leak

