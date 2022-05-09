JSU football: Coleman announces he is headed to Missouri

Jacksonville State's D.J. Coleman sacks UNA's Blake Dever during the JSU vs UNA ASUN football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Former Jacksonville State all-conference defensive end D.J. Coleman announced that he is transferring to Missouri of the Southeastern Conference.

Coleman posted his decision on social media. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He played at JSU during 2018-21 and made All-Ohio Valley Conference during the spring 2021 season and All-ASUN Conference during the fall 2021 season.

This past season, he was third on the team with 55 tackles. He added 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

During the fall 2020/spring 2021 season, he had 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks.