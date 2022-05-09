ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU football: Coleman announces he is headed to Missouri

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRr4O_0fYDqHkO00
Jacksonville State's D.J. Coleman sacks UNA's Blake Dever during the JSU vs UNA ASUN football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Former Jacksonville State all-conference defensive end D.J. Coleman announced that he is transferring to Missouri of the Southeastern Conference.

Coleman posted his decision on social media. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

He played at JSU during 2018-21 and made All-Ohio Valley Conference during the spring 2021 season and All-ASUN Conference during the fall 2021 season.

This past season, he was third on the team with 55 tackles. He added 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

During the fall 2020/spring 2021 season, he had 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Top 2024 QB chooses Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia and others

The first quarterback among 2024′s quarter of five-stars committed on Monday night. Dylan Raiola from Chandler, Arizona, chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia, USC, Oregon and more. Raiola, listed at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, unofficially visited Tuscaloosa last June. The Crimson Tide offered him in October, but there wasn’t much momentum....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

South Carolina adds Jacksonville St to 2023 football lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is adding Jacksonville State and to its 2023 football schedule. The South Carolina Gamecocks announced the move Wednesday. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take the place of previously scheduled Liberty on Nov. 4, 2023. South Carolina said in a release Jacksonville Stare is joining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Jacksonville, AL
College Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#American Football#College Football
WGNO

LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a series victory at Alabama over the weekend. Crews, a sophomore from Longwood, Fla., shared the honor with catcher BT Riopelle of Florida. Crews batted  a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Anniston Star

JSU golf: Sanchez finishes 18th in NCAA regional play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jacksonville State's Berta Sanchez finished the NCAA Tallahassee Regional in a tie for 18th after shooting a three-over 75 in Wednesday's final round. Sanchez, a sophomore from Barcelona, Spain, fired a 1-under 71 during Monday's opening round and a 5-over 77 on Tuesday. A final-round 75 gave Sanchez a 7-over 223 three-round total, completing the sophomore's season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AL.com

Alabama forward latest to find new home through transfer portal

Former Alabama forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Southern Methodist University. Ambrose-Hylton, who made the announcement on Instagram, entered the NCAA transfer portal days after Alabama’s exit from the NCAA tournament in March. He played a limited role off the Tide’s bench the past two seasons.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Nate Oats believes potential transfers have been a ‘little scared’ of Alabama

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats believes the team’s current roster has made it harder for his team to fill its two open scholarships for the upcoming season. “We’re trying to use them,” Oats said Wednesday at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. “Couple guys we’ve gone after have gotten a little scared of our current roster. We need somebody that’s willing to fight for minutes. We’ve got a pretty good roster right now.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
KPLC TV

LSU falls to Mississippi State in opening round of SEC Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - The sixth-seeded LSU Tigers (34-21) fell to the 11th seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-23) 7-4 in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11 in nine innings. The Tigers have lost two of the last four games to the Bulldogs after taking...
STARKVILLE, MS
Anniston Star

Updated prep schedule with Tuesday results, new softball pairings

Class 3A playoffs, semifinal round, opening doubleheader in three-game series. Game 1: Phil Campbell 10, Piedmont 0 (five innings) Class 3A playoffs, semifinal round, third game to decide three-game series. Piedmont at Phil Campbell, 4 p.m. Thursday. Class 1A playoffs, semifinal round, opening doubleheader in three-game series. Donoho at Lindsay...
HIGH SCHOOL
Yardbarker

Nick Saban denies Alabama broke NCAA rules while recruiting

In an interview with 247 Sports last week, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield suggested the Crimson Tide recruited Harrell before he entered the transfer portal in April, but that he couldn't necessarily prove that tampering took place. "I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here," Satterfield said. "Last year...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AL.com

See the top players, storylines for AHSAA softball regional tournaments

Regional softball action begins today with 208 AHSAA teams playing to earn a spot in next week’s state championships in Oxford. The top two teams from each area advanced to regional tournaments at Florence Sportsplex (North), Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park (East), Montgomery’s Lagoon Park (Central) and Gulf Shores Sportsplex (South).
HARTSELLE, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Evan Neal has a legitimate NIL deal, but that isn't stopping others from pay-for-play | Goodbread

Along the drive from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham, one can't miss Evan Neal, flexing his massive biceps across a billboard promoting national law firm Morgan & Morgan. At 350 pounds, the former Alabama football star offensive tackle, now the prized first-round draft pick of the New York Giants, was the perfect fit for the firm's "size matters" advertising campaign that highlighted its broad reach of offices in all 50 states. RIVALRY RIDDANCE?: The SEC's rivalry scheduling problem is Greg...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
3K+
Followers
120
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy