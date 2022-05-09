17-year-old girl murdered by boyfriend, Santa Rosa police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old Santa Rosa girl was murdered by her boyfriend before he fatally shot himself, police said Monday.

Lesly Fierro-Noriega was the young mother of a 4-month-old baby.

Police said her 23-year-old boyfriend, Anthony Guzman, shot Fierro-Noriega to death and then killed himself.

The murder-suicide happened just before 4:29 p.m. on May 5 inside the couple’s home on Aston Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people with fatal gunshot wounds. A handgun was also located inside the residence,” the SRPD wrote.

The handgun was a Polymer 80, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Fierro-Noriega and Guzman were pronounced dead at the scene.



Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes team detectives described the murder-suicide as an “isolated incident.”

There have been five homicides in Santa Rosa in 2022.

