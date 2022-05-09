ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

17-year-old girl murdered by boyfriend, Santa Rosa police say

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPrdn_0fYDpwSc00

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old Santa Rosa girl was murdered by her boyfriend before he fatally shot himself, police said Monday.

Lesly Fierro-Noriega was the young mother of a 4-month-old baby.

Police said her 23-year-old boyfriend, Anthony Guzman, shot Fierro-Noriega to death and then killed himself.

The murder-suicide happened just before 4:29 p.m. on May 5 inside the couple’s home on Aston Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two people with fatal gunshot wounds. A handgun was also located inside the residence,” the SRPD wrote.

The handgun was a Polymer 80, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” Fierro-Noriega and Guzman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes team detectives described the murder-suicide as an “isolated incident.”

There have been five homicides in Santa Rosa in 2022.

KRON On is streaming live

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Police make large fentanyl bust in HS parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust in the parking lot of Oakland’s McClymonds High School, it announced Tuesday. Four suspects were taken into custody. ACSO said 15 pounds of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin and $139,000 in cash were taken from the car of a drug dealer. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Man arrested, $700K worth of stolen items recovered

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Srpd
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRON4 News

Campbell man wanted for having 8 pounds of meth

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department is searching for a man who was in possession of eight pounds of methamphetamine. The suspect, Juan Pinal, is also on parole for burglary. Police responded to South Bascom Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of domestic violence. Once officers arrived, Pinal was seen […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple fall victim to Pomeranian puppy scam

(KRON) — A San Jose couple paid $2,000 to a woman in Texas because they thought they were buying a cute Pomeranian puppy named “Jake.” The problem was, Jake didn’t exist. The website the couple used was traced to an Africa-based scam that’s victimized dozens of pet lovers across the United States, leading to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 shot in Vallejo Monday night

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were wounded in a shooting in Vallejo Monday night, the Vallejo Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Avian Drive. VPD later said two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a juvenile victim was in critical but stable condition. Anyone with […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Man wanted in Napa for destroying American flag

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department is looking for a man who destroyed an American flag, it said Monday. Napa police released several photos of the man committing the act. NPD said the subject went to a resident’s front porch and used scissors to cut and rip the flag. Anyone able to identify […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy