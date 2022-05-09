ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Duck Dynasty movie is filming in Shreveport. Here's what we know

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Fans of "Duck Dynasty" are in for a treat with a new film about the head of the Robertson clan and how he became the creator of  Duck Commander.

Phil Robertson, best known for his fame on the "Duck Dynasty" TV series, is also a local football celebrity who played as the first-string quarterback for Louisiana Tech in Ruston.

"The Blind," currently filming in Shreveport,  follows Robertson's time in the deep south in the 1960s who struggles with the shame of his past while navigating his own alcoholism and complicated family dynamics as a husband and father.

The film is being produced by Tread Lively Entertainment which also hosts several podcasts by the Robertson clan and is being filmed entirely in Shreveport. While there isn't a set theatrical release date yet, it is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The new Duck Dynasty movie is filming in Shreveport. Here's what we know

