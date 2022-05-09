ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Bitcoin tumbles, a stablecoin plunges in wild week in crypto

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards. Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value. On Friday, bitcoin traded around $30,000 after earlier in the week falling to the lowest level since December 2020. Investors have been selling bitcoin along with other risky assets as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Meanwhile, a popular stablecoin called Terra lost its peg to the dollar and plunged to 14 cents. The cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase lost about a third of its market value.
STOCKS
KEYT

Pricey tortillas: LatAm’s poor struggle to afford staples

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Across Latin America, the sharpest price spike in a generation has left many widely consumed local products suddenly hard to attain. Countries had already been absorbing higher prices because of supply chain bottlenecks related to COVID-19 and government stimulus programs. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent fertilizer prices sharply higher, affecting agricultural products including corn. Global fuel prices jumped, too, making items transported by truck from the countryside costlier. In Chile, annual inflation was 10.5% in April, the first time in 28 years the index has hit double digits. Colombia’s rate reached 9.2%, its highest in more than two decades. In Argentina, whose consumers have long coped with double-digit inflation, price increases reach 58%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy