Columbus Police say critically missing juvenile has been located
UPDATE 05/10/2022 – Columbus Police say Dezmone Jones-Edward has been located safely.
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus Police is asking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old that was last seen on May 9, 2022.
According to the Columbus Police Department, Dezmone Jones-Edwards was last seen around the 2200 block Tillman Street. He is described as follows:
- Black male
- 5 foot 1 inch
- 100 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Freshly braided black hair, bleached tips
Jones-Edwards was last seen wearing a white Maruchan Ramen Noodle graphic shirt, black shorts with a lime green stripe on the side, and black Champion slides.
