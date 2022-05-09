ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police say critically missing juvenile has been located

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

UPDATE 05/10/2022 – Columbus Police say Dezmone Jones-Edward has been located safely.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus Police is asking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 11-year-old that was last seen on May 9, 2022.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Dezmone Jones-Edwards was last seen around the 2200 block Tillman Street. He is described as follows:

  • Black male
  • 5 foot 1 inch
  • 100 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Freshly braided black hair, bleached tips

Jones-Edwards was last seen wearing a white Maruchan Ramen Noodle graphic shirt, black shorts with a lime green stripe on the side, and black Champion slides.

Anyone with information on Jones-Edward’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact either 911, or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

