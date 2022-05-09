ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Baby Races 2022

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual Baby Races are back!...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Race reaps rewards for local charities

Great service is something that drives Helgerson day in and day out at work. The groups receive financial donations in exchange for volunteer work. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy with warmer temperatures. Updated: 3 hours ago. Back to the 70s, even 80s, but with lots of lightning and rain chances. Updated:...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Lakeland Gazette

Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K Race, May 21, 2022￼

PACKET PICK-UP: Packets and bibs can be picked up at the Lakeland Police Department on Thursday, May 19th or Friday, May 20th between the hours of 4:30PM and 7:00PM. Pickup area will be at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the entrance of the Lakeland Police Department. We have arranged for this process to be a drive-thru, so you will not have to exit your vehicle. Once you arrive, you will simply provide your name, and we will have volunteers process your registration and provide you with your bag, t-shirt, and race bib. If needed, we will still have volunteers available to register those who need to be registered.
LAKELAND, FL
WBIR

Sequoyah Elementary School hosts cancer walk to raise money for research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For more than two decades, a Knoxville elementary school has organized a fundraiser walk to help support cancer research and raise awareness about cancer. Wednesday was the 24th year when Sequoyah Elementary School hosted its annual Walk Against Cancer. This year was extra special, helped in memory of Officer Mike Sullivan, who passed away recently.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy