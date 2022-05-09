ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan, WA

State troopers pull over moving truck with SUV hanging out the back

By KATU Staff
KIMA TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKANOGAN, Wash. (KATU) — Moving can be a process, and Washington State Patrol troopers found a driver who had an interesting strategy...

kimatv.com

Comments / 24

Joshua Jefferies
2d ago

it's Washington what do you expect??? they are the leader of banning constitutional rights let alone can't figure out if they have an innie or outie.like they have common sense or a brain. WA and Oregon are like the special needs brother and sister of California.

Reply(6)
10
Kelly Plandel
2d ago

Must have been fun getting in and then the person getting out. Good idea or somebody was really high.lol

Reply
6
Paul G
2d ago

U-Haul probably didn't have any trailers left with all the people fleeing the communist regime up there.

Reply
5
