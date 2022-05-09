ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White dies, escaped Alabama inmate in custody after manhunt ends in Indiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Seth Austin, Addy Bink, Alix Martichoux
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Nas_0fYDoze400

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT / WHNT ) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vicky White died at an Evansville hospital Monday night, WHNT has learned . Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Indiana Sheriff: Vicky White shot herself, Casey White in custody

They were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442PLC_0fYDoze400
(Photos: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery triggered a nationwide manhunt.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

“You just don’t know people sometimes,” Singleton said Monday. “You think you do and you really don’t know who they are.”

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

After the escape, police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White abandoned in an area near the detention center. An SUV purchased by Vicky White was later impounded in rural Tennessee.

Earlier in the day Monday, surveillance images were released of a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, from a car wash in Evansville. U.S. Marshals said investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash.

The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities, included below.

The car wash manager told WHNT that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there, and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuBhq_0fYDoze400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIwAd_0fYDoze400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUGpP_0fYDoze400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxGlR_0fYDoze400

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

Federal investigators believe they had been planning the escape for at least several months.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Missing Missouri children found safe at Arizona casino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children who were allegedly kidnapped by their biological mother in Missouri on March 23 have been found safe. On March 23, the three siblings were taken from their home in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes, and her wife Ceairah Beverly. The...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Florence, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

U.S. Marshals investigate truck found in Indiana, possibly linked to Casey White, Vicky White escape

U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana, are working to determine if a vehicle discovered there is part of the Casey White and Vicky White search. They believe it is connected to the escape of Casey White and Vicky White, and that it may be a vehicle reported stolen from the area in Tennessee where the Ford Edge they left Florence in was found, according to a law enforcement official in Evansville and the U.S. Marshals Service.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Police#Weht#Whnt#Nexstar#Indiana Sheriff
abc27 News

Pennsylvania State Police announces 103 new troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced the graduation of 103 cadets from the academy in Hershey ahead of their placement into troopers across the commonwealth. “Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

PSP York arrests woman for death of two-month-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby, Pennsylvania State Police officers in York have arrested and charged the child’s mother with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Man being evicted sets house on fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A house fire in Hampden Township closed Wertzville Road on April 15. There were no injuries reported, and the fire’s cause has since been determined. According to a criminal complaint filed, John Omachel, the occupant of the residence, was being evicted by a constable and a realtor when the fire […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBTW News13

Person wanted in Missouri woman’s death found dead in South Carolina

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A person designated a “person of interest” in the death of a woman in Missouri has been found dead in South Carolina, authorities said. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the person’s relatives have been notified. Deputies have not identified the person nor said how they died or where in South […]
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy