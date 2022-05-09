Rockford nursing home celebrates residents and staff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From wheel chair parades to races and live music, a local nursing home is celebrating its residents and staff.

River Bluff Nursing Home kicked off “National Skilled Nursing Care Week” in style. Families were invited to the party in the main dining area on Monday, which was decorated in sunflowers to represent kindness.

Administrators said that, after the past few years everyone has had, it was nice to be able to celebrate.

“It’s a big celebration. We get it once a year, so all the residents are excited about it,” said Laura Doise, mission and marketing director at River Bluff. “We’ve got kind of special plans for the staff. They’ve worked so hard over the last two years. They deserve this.”

The nursing home has special lunches planned for the next week, as well as giveaways and little treats like cotton candy and a snow cone machine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.