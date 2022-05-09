State troopers pull over moving truck with SUV hanging out the back

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
An Idaho man died after falling out of a kayak and slipping underwater in Montana, deputies said. Shortly after noon on May 8, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from a GPS device at the Yaak River, about 8 miles from the city of Troy, deputies said in a news release.
A farmer shot his neighbor's dogs claiming he believed they were coyotes, Pennsylvania state police say. State police were called to a report of animal cruelty in the 2300 block of Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township just before 3 p.m. on Apr. 25, according to the release. Neighbors explained...
