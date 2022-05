Looks like Texarkana will no longer have a minor league baseball team. It was just recently announced that the Texarkana Twins Baseball Team has been sold. Texarkana Twins have a long history in Texarkana dating back to 1912. In the 1940s they were a feeder team for the Detroit Lions. The team has been in quite a few different leagues through the years including South Central League, the East Texas League, the Lone Star League, the Cotton States League. Most recently starting in 2017 they were part of the Texas Collegiate League.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO