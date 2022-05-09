ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Juvenile in custody after McAllen school placed on lockdown

By Nathaniel Puente
 5 days ago

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A high school was placed under lockdown after a “suspicious” person was seen near the school.

McAllen Independent School District officials say that on Monday around 2:30 p.m. McAllen Memorial High School was under lockdown after a “suspicious” person was seen at the school outside of the campus.

The person fled the school when they were approached by police. They were taken into custody by officers.

The lockdown was lifted after the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. District officials affirm that students and staff are safe.

The juvenile is facing charges of possession of marijuana and criminal trespass. Officials say the suspect is not a student at McAllen ISD.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. McAllen ISD is planning a press conference on Monday to provide more information.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

