ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Conejos County, CO
City
Creede, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Fort Garland, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Mineral County, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
City
Crowley, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning could briefly reduce visibility.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Patchy dense fog will develop early this morning along the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times for the next few hours. If you encounter fog, slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#San Juan Mountains#Red Flag Warning#Eastern Las Animas County#Saguache#The Continental Divide#Baca Counties#Prowers#Kiowa
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to occur in the afternoon.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SIOUX AND EMMONS COUNTIES At 446 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Kenel, or 12 miles southeast of Fort Yates, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Linton, Fort Yates, Strasburg, Hague, Westfield, Cannon Ball, Prairie Knights Resort, Temvik, Cattail Recreation Area, Beaver Bay Recreation Area and Hull. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 436 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenel, or 13 miles east of Mclaughlin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Westfield, Strasburg and Linton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to ponding on roads. Slow down when driving on wet pavement. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Delta, Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 630 AM EDT At 548 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles northeast of Munising to near Steuben to 13 miles southwest of Garden. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Steuben around 555 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Grand Marais, Germfask and Blaney Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edmunds, Campbell, western McPherson and Walworth Counties through 630 AM CDT At 533 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenham, or 7 miles west of Selby, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 540 AM CDT. Mound City around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eureka, Artas and Greenway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LAMOURE AND DICKEY COUNTIES THROUGH 645 AM CDT At 617 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Spring Creek Colony, or 17 miles east of Ashley, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Edgeley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DICKEY COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy