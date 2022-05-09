ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West winds with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning could briefly reduce visibility.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park Snow Showers Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, and the Tetons. * WHEN...This Morning through This Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry travel conditions are likely over over mountain passes such as Togwotee and Teton, as well as in the high terrain.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edmunds, Campbell, western McPherson and Walworth Counties through 630 AM CDT At 533 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenham, or 7 miles west of Selby, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 540 AM CDT. Mound City around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eureka, Artas and Greenway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Todd, northwestern Stearns, southwestern Morrison and north central Kandiyohi Counties through 730 AM CDT At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belgrade, or 22 miles north of Willmar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Melrose, St. Anthony, Freeport and Grey Eagle. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 129 and 146. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 142 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 436 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenel, or 13 miles east of Mclaughlin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Westfield, Strasburg and Linton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo Areas of fog affecting the Northern Ranchlands Surface observations indicate that patchy areas of dense fog have developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands reducing visibilities down into 1/2 mile to 1 mile range. These areas of fog are mainly affecting the Hebbronville, Falfurrias and Edinburg areas. These areas of fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Morning motorists traveling through the Northern Ranchlands, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the mid morning hours.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CORSON AND CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mille Lacs, Benton, northwestern Sherburne, east central Stearns and southeastern Morrison Counties through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sauk Rapids, or near St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Foley around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Milaca and Foreston. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 170 and 173. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 169 and 185. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 184 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to ponding on roads. Slow down when driving on wet pavement. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Delta, Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 630 AM EDT At 548 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles northeast of Munising to near Steuben to 13 miles southwest of Garden. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Steuben around 555 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Grand Marais, Germfask and Blaney Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI

