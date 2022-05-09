ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we're experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Patchy dense fog will develop early this morning along the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times for the next few hours. If you encounter fog, slow down and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Gusty Winds Expected Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong northwest winds with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Wind River Basin, including Dubois, Riverton and Lander. * WHEN...This Afternoon through Sunset. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 436 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kenel, or 13 miles east of Mclaughlin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Westfield, Strasburg and Linton. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Morrison, Stearns, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Morrison; Stearns; Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Todd, northwestern Stearns, southwestern Morrison and north central Kandiyohi Counties through 730 AM CDT At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belgrade, or 22 miles north of Willmar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Melrose, St. Anthony, Freeport and Grey Eagle. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 129 and 146. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 142 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edmunds, Campbell, western McPherson and Walworth Counties through 630 AM CDT At 533 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenham, or 7 miles west of Selby, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lake Hiddenwood Rec Area around 540 AM CDT. Mound City around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Eureka, Artas and Greenway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Swift Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chippewa and Swift Counties through 600 AM CDT At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Appleton to near Watson. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Benson, Lake Hassel, Kerkhoven and Murdock. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 63. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 36 and 37. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 138 and 147. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo Areas of fog affecting the Northern Ranchlands Surface observations indicate that patchy areas of dense fog have developed across portions of the Northern Ranchlands reducing visibilities down into 1/2 mile to 1 mile range. These areas of fog are mainly affecting the Hebbronville, Falfurrias and Edinburg areas. These areas of fog should dissipate by 9 AM. Morning motorists traveling through the Northern Ranchlands, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely in areas of fog through the mid morning hours.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deuel; Grant THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR DEUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brown; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
