Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Swift Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chippewa and Swift Counties through 600 AM CDT At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Appleton to near Watson. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Benson, Lake Hassel, Kerkhoven and Murdock. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 63. U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 36 and 37. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 138 and 147. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

