ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’. Buzz Sodeman...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Learning more about the Lansing Makers Network

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ learning more about the Lansing Makers Network, a community organization that hosts a makerspace/hackerspace in the greater Lansing area. The Lansing Makers Network offers classes and workshops on a variety of topics from woodworking and crafting to software and...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#Vietnam Veteran#Wilx#Exit Realty#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
PTSD
WNEM

Man considered armed and dangerous believed to be in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. Nico Deandre Nard, 20, is described as 5′9″ and 130 pounds. As of May 9, he is wanted on multiple felony warrants including homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Michigan Woman In Fatal Shootings Of Boyfriend, Brother

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment. The bodies of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, were found early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said. Someone who lived in the apartment called 911 about 3:20 a.m. after being awakened by the sound of gunshots, authorities said. Officers found Taverner’s body in the living room of the apartment and Muscat’s body in a bedroom. It was not immediately clear who lived in the apartment. Taverner lived in Oxford. The sheriff’s office identified Ruby Taverner, 22, as a suspect and said she was believed to be armed and dangerous. Three handguns are registered to her, the office said. The sheriff’s office said Ruby Taverner formerly was known as Martin Taverner, while Ray Muscat formerly was known as Amber Muscat. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

COVID outbreaks infect 287 students and teachers in Michigan schools

Michigan health officials identified 104 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, including 48 linked to K-12 schools and 48 involving long-term care facilities. The school outbreaks included in the state’s latest report, updated Tuesday, May 10, involved 287 students and staff. That’s up from last week, when there were 35 school outbreaks reported involving 229 infected students and staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Three Michigan Men Wanted After Carjacking

Three Michigan Men Wanted After CarjackingScreenshot. Michigan Police are searching for three suspects that allegedly participated in a carjacking outside of a Coney Island. An unnamed victim was assaulted and robbed by the three men in Detroit after leaving a restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan

AU GRES, Michigan (WNEM) — Some officials are becoming concerned about the future of walleye fishing in Michigan after a local fisherman caught a sick fish. Biologists want to find out what is making the fish sick before it affects the local economy. “The angler that caught this fish when he told me about it, he said when he grabbed a hold of this fish, he knew something was wrong with it,” said Keith Dewald, the Saginaw Bay Walleye Club president. “When he opened the fish up, it was totally discolored and the whole meat felt rock hard.” Dewald contacted a biologist, but...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan State Police seizes voting machine in 2020 investigation

State police raided a western Michigan township as part of an investigation into reports of unauthorized access to voting machines after the 2020 election. One tabulator was seized in Irving Township on Friday, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer told CNN. Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll told WOOD-TV, an NBC affiliate, that the alleged breach had no effect on the 2020 election results. Palmer insisted the same.
WILX-TV

Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary on May 3. According to authorities, the incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a home located just north of the intersection of Deerfield and Michigan avenues. Video captured a suspect attempt to enter a vehicle in the driveway and quickly moved on when he realizes the door was locked.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy