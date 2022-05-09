ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play in the mud at Ijams Nature Center's new Nature Playscape

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis isn't your average run-of-the-mill playground. The...

www.wbir.com

yankodesign.com

Shell House is an organic-looking timber cabin in the woods of Japan

Having a house in the middle of the forest, away from all civilization, seems to be more and more appealing these days. But for a city girl like me, having my creature comforts is still important as I wouldn’t be able to just live in a tent or something similar to that. Good thing there are cabins and houses that are created specifically for those who want to escape living in the city but still want to live in an actual and beautiful house.
WORLD
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground

I feel like that is an unfair match up. Not because of any crazy size different, that way they actually match up fairly even. However, Elk carry those certified weapons on their heads that they are more than willing to use. A horse wouldn’t stand a chance. This video shows a good reason why a person keeps their horses behind a good fence at all times. It wouldn’t be very nice coming home to find your horse tried to play […] The post Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Kettles for 2022

Whether you’re backpacking, overlanding, or car camping, you’ll find that camping kettles make useful boiling water in the backcountry simple. And the ability to boil water is an essential for both outdoor survival and enjoyment. With boiling water you can warm yourself in the freezing pre-dawn hours with a steaming mug of coffee or rehydrate a freeze-dried meal on a fastpacking adventure. More importantly, you can even sanitize your water after a water filter failure. I tested the best camping kettles from some of the most reliable and popular brands to see which ones performed best.
CARS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Newport Aquarium welcomes baby crocodiles

Some of the rarest and most endangered reptiles in the world, Orinoco crocodiles will be making Newport Aquarium's Gator Alley their new home. Orinoco crocodiles — which currently have as few as 1,500 left in the wild — have been hunted to near extinction over the last century.
CINCINNATI, OH
UPI News

Houston Zoo's new capybara pups named after 'Encanto' movie

May 12 (UPI) -- The Houston Zoo has a pair of new residents, after two healthy capybara pups were born, the park announced, using the headline "Don't Worry, Be Capy." The brother and sister have been named Bruno and Pepa after characters from the animated Disney film Encanto, the zoo said in a statement.
HOUSTON, TX
Field & Stream

My Gear Grotto: Where Hunting and Fishing Adventures Begin

I have to stretch onto my ​toes to make it fit, but I push the gun vise to the top of a power-​tools-​and-​ammunition cabinet in the basement, next to a metal snowman sculpture that only recently was removed from the front porch. The vise scrapes Frosty’s sheet-metal side with a complaining creak, as if neither one of them likes the fact that it’s going into storage.
HOBBIES
Q 105.7

Rare Blood Moon Total Eclipse This Weekend, Here’s When to Watch

A strange celestial phenomena will take place this weekend, and if you can stay up a little later than usual, you'll get to take in a pretty remarkable site. In a nutshell, the earth will block out the sun's rays on the moon, but you'll still be able to see it. Blue light will be blocked but red rays still get through, making the moon appear very dark red in color - hence the name 'Blood Moon'.
ASTRONOMY
TIME

An Encounter With a Snow Leopard Became a Wake-Up Call for a Nepali Conservationist

Rinzin Phunjok Lama was 16 when he first saw a Himalayan snow leopard prowling the mountains near his home in northeastern Nepal—an encounter that changed his life. In the folklore of Lama’s Buddhist community, the snow leopard is a manifestation of the god of Nepal’s high mountain pastures, who appears on earth only when humans violate the natural order. In that moment, Lama says, he recognized that his homeland was in peril.
ANIMALS

