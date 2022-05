WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Engines were hot in Waukesha on Wednesday, May 11 at the grand opening of a new go-kart speedway and Event Center. The all-day event has brought in business to the new facility, with the side-goal of raising money for an important foundation. The Accelerate Indoor...

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO