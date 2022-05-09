Man found dead after fire breaks out in Dayton home Monday afternoon identified

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:30 p.m. (5/10):

A Dayton man was killed in a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house in the first block of Seminary Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to the Dayton Fire Department.

According to the fire department, when crews arrived on scene they discovered a two-story home with heavy fire in the front of the building and possible occupants still trapped inside.

Fire crews immediately entered the home to engage “aggressive search and rescue operations” while working to control the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department says high wind conditions resulted in rapid-fire growth that quickly spread throughout the house.

“Due to an imminent collapse on the front side of the building, all crews were ordered to immediately evacuate the structure,” the fire department said.

Following the collapse, crews began search and rescue efforts again. Fire conditions were not survivable at that time, the fire department said.

Crews on scene confirmed with News Center 7 that a man was killed in the fire.

Jerry Evans, 64, was identified as the victim by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The fire department says Evans was located in the bathroom on the second floor of the home.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire department says the home was not equipped adequately with working smoke detectors throughout each level to provide timely notification to the occupants.

Red Cross is assisting the other occupants displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

This is the third fire fatality in the City of Dayton in 2022.

©2022 Cox Media Group