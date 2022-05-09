Spencer Hathaway to run for NSB mayor; current mayor Russ Owen won’t seek re-election

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Just days after Mayor Russ Owen announced he will not seek a third term, one New Smyrna Beach resident has already thrown his hat in the race.

On Monday, Spencer Hathaway, 34 and managing assistant state attorney at the State Attorney's Office, announced his run on his Facebook page .

“New Smyrna is worth fighting for,” Hathaway wrote. “For my kids, my family and my friends, I am truly proud and honored to enter the race of Mayor of New Smyrna Beach.”

In an interview on Monday, Hathaway said he is a supporter of Owen and that he only decided to run when he heard over the weekend that the current mayor would not seek re-election.

“I love New Smyrna Beach — I love everything about it,” Hathaway said. “I had my two children here, I chose to raise my family here. I love (the city’s) rich history, its natural resources, its inviting downtown restaurants and nightlife, its embracing of the arts.”

He added: “When an opportunity to serve the community that I grew up in and love so dearly presented itself, I knew it was time to stand up.”

Hathaway’s connection to the coastal town dates back many generations.

Hathaway is the son of former New Smyrna Beach mayor James Hathaway, who served from 2014 until 2018. The former mayor was first elected to the City Commission in 1994.

Hathaway’s grandfather, William Hathaway, also served as the city’s mayor in 1960s.

“I am extremely proud of my family’s legacy of leadership and public service,” he said. “I was brought up to believe that to who much is given, much is expected. The city has done so much for me that it is time to do something for her.”

Hathaway said he grew up in a local politics environment. He remembers campaigning alongside his father and sitting through City Commission meetings at a young age.

“I absolutely adore local government and what it can do for improving people’s lives,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway has been in his current post at the State Attorney’s Office since November 2017. He also served as assistant state attorney from 2012 until February 2017.

He said he plans to continue his work with the State Attorney’s Office if he is elected in November.

“It’s going to interfere with my personal time, not with my day job,” Hathaway said. “I’m giving up all of my personal time for this, but having grown up and seeing what value can come out of that, it’s a sacrifice well worth it.”

Hathaway attended Chisholm Elementary, New Smyrna Beach Middle School and New Smyrna Beach High School. He graduated from Flagler College with honors with a major degree in political science, a minor in history and a focus on pre-law. He earned his juris doctor from Stetson University College of Law. He is a member of the Florida Bar.

He said that, if elected, one of his main focuses will be on bringing a balanced approach to resolving issues impacting the city, such as growth and development.

“I believe the saying that ‘every challenge is an opportunity’ rings true in New Smyrna,” he said. “Growth is one we can manage smartly, there is balance that can be brought to the table. We can protect property rights and the quality of life that we’ve come to expect here, and we can do it with everybody having a seat at the table.”

Russell departs 'proud to have served our city'

As Hathaway plans his campaign and waits to see who he may face in the election, the city’s current mayor decided this will be his last year in office. He made the announcement on the local WSBB-AM radio station and then on the radio show Good Day Daytona with Trei Johnson on WNDB-FM Friday.

“I’m very proud to have served our city,” Owen said in an interview on Monday. “And I’m proud of what our city represents, what we have accomplished over the last four years thanks to the hard work of our staff and the support of our fellow commissioners.”

He said that the next mayor and the city will have “a lot of opportunities” in the future, some of which will come in the form of “challenges.”

“We’re going to have to continue to respond to the changing dynamic of Central Florida, because we have built an amazing place where people want to visit or live,” he said. “And that is a good problem to have.”

The mayor said it was time for him to take the time to focus on his family for “a while.”

“This isn’t the end. It’s just the start of a new chapter for me,” Owen said. “I will continue to be engaged and involved in my community, and I have all the confidence in the world that the voters of New Smyrna Beach will thoroughly vet candidates and select some great people to serve our city.”

Owen was first elected mayor in 2018 and later re-elected in 2020.

“I have decided that I want to have a new business that I’m starting,” he said. “I also have plans for a couple other businesses that I want to start. I have sacrificed tremendously over the past four years both professionally and personally to give this time back to my city."

In addition to the mayoral race, New Smyrna Beach voters will also choose new Zone 1 and Zone 2 city commissioners. Election Day is Nov. 8.

