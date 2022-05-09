ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

2 Deltona women killed in separate crashes involving trees

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

Two Deltona women were killed in separate vehicle crashes involving trees — one occurring Saturday and another Monday afternoon, authorities said.

On Saturday, Megan Tapp, 33, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the road and crashed into a tree in the 1600 block of Providence Boulevard near the intersection of Fergason Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Palmer, 38, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital where he is recovering from his injuries, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

On Monday, a 24-year old woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Doyle Road and Mitnik Drive, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Both crashes are under investigation, authorities said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2 Deltona women killed in separate crashes involving trees

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Former WWE Star Tamara Lynn ‘Sunny’ Sytch Arrested on DUI Manslaughter Charge

Former WWE star Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch has been arrested following an ongoing investigation into a March 25 car accident that left one person dead. TMZ reports Sytch on Friday was booked into Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach on nine separate charges, including DUI causing the death of a person (DUI Manslaughter), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven additional counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.
What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
