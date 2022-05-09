2 Deltona women killed in separate crashes involving trees

Two Deltona women were killed in separate vehicle crashes involving trees — one occurring Saturday and another Monday afternoon, authorities said.

On Saturday, Megan Tapp, 33, was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the road and crashed into a tree in the 1600 block of Providence Boulevard near the intersection of Fergason Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Palmer, 38, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital where he is recovering from his injuries, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

On Monday, a 24-year old woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Doyle Road and Mitnik Drive, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Both crashes are under investigation, authorities said.

