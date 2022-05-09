ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bill looks to expand abortion access for New Yorkers, out-of-state seekers

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
New legislation backed by the New York attorney general would expand abortion access in the state, specifically for low-income individuals and people from states where abortions would be banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Letitia James, state Sen. Cordell Cleare and Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas held a news conference Monday to announce the "Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program, if " which would provide funding for "abortion providers and nonprofit organizations to help increase access to care."

"This new bill will create a dedicated state program that will give financial resources to abortion providers in our state," says James. "The reality is that bans will not stop abortions, bans will only stop safe abortions. That's why we are here to provide access to safe abortions."

According to a press release from AG James: “If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, the fundamental federal right to abortion will be eliminated, curtailing the ability of people across the United States to access safe and legal abortions. The Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program would support access to abortion for low-income New Yorkers and would also provide financial support for the influx of people coming to New York from other states that ban abortion.”

She says that 9% of abortions in 2019 (7,000) performed in New York were from people out of the state. James expects that number to skyrocket if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

A leaked draft published by Politico last week from Associate Justice Samuel Alito shows the Supreme Court is poised to potentially topple the landmark decision that ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without government restriction.

News 12

News 12

