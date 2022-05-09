ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Twin Parks tragedy: New initiative aims to install thousands of smoke alarms with help of community members

By Elly Morillo
News 12
 2 days ago
It's been exactly four months since several Bronx residents lost their lives in a tragic fire in Fordham. Now, a community-based organization is taking action.

BABA Inc. announced a six-month project and collaborative effort with the American Red Cross and the FDNY, where they plan to install nearly 2,500 smoke alarms for their neighbors with the help of community members. The initiative is called "Touray Tower Fire and Alarms Project."

Rokia Touray says she lost her father and several family members in the tragic fire on Jan. 9. She says this movement is to make sure nothing like that happens again.

"I've seen so much trauma through this incident, and I just feel like we have to do something," said Touray.

The project begins May 18, and organizers say those on board will receive training by the FDNY so that as a group they are able to install more smoke alarms in the homes that need them.

Volunteers can sign up on BABA Inc.'s website.

