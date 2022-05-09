Police identify man killed while standing by his car after accident in north Wichita

Wichita police have identified a man who died after being struck by a pickup truck over the weekend .

Don Kirk, 42, of Wichita was struck around 2 a.m. on Saturday as he was standing outside his Ford Escape in the area of Woodland and 27th St. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Paul Cruz said.

Kirk and a person in a Cadillac Escalade had been involved in an accident with no injuries reported, Cruz said.

Alanzo Garcia-Amaya, 33, of Wichita, was southbound on Woodland when he struck Kirk. He was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to Cruz.