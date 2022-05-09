ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

At Ozarks Technical Community College, employee pay going up by 4 percent next year

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPQuK_0fYDip2400

Employee pay at Ozarks Technical Community College will go up by 4 percent this fall.

The change approved by the OTC Board of Trustees will full-time and part-time staff as well as adjunct instructors.

This is the largest annual salary increase since the 2007-08 year, when the board gave a 5 percent raise.

"This is a 4 percent increase for every full-time, part-time, adjunct — nobody will be left out," said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon.

The increase means pay for full-time hourly workers will start at $14.04. The part-time hourly workers will start at $12.74.

In all, the 4 percent raise is expected to cost the college $2 million more a year in salary and benefits.

Starting July 1, starting pay for faculty  with the following degrees will include:

  • $32,190 — Associate's degree or professional license
  • $33,738 — Bachelor's degree
  • $35,286 — Master's degree
  • $39,930 — Doctorate

The pay for adjunct instructors is per credit hour for lectures and labs and based on the years of experience. Here are the new rates:

  • First four years — $782 a credit hour for lecture, $527 a credit hour for lab
  • Years 5-9 — $881 a credit hour for lecture, $599 a credit hour for lab
  • 10 years or more — $1,061 per credit hour for lecture, $720 a credit hour for lab

The lab rates for seated courses are only paid to adjunct instructors grandfathered in as of August 2019. All others are paid on the credit hour at the lecture rate.

In March, the board approved higher tuition and fees , which remained flat this year.

Tuition for the overwhelming majority of courses will go up $5 a credit hour. A portion will go up $6 a credit hour.

The student fee, most recently approved in 2014, will go up by $1 per credit hour to $16.

The higher rates are expected to generate an additional $1.3 million in tuition and nearly $200,000 in fees during the next school year. The new rates start June 1.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: At Ozarks Technical Community College, employee pay going up by 4 percent next year

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Higdon
ZDNet

Jobs for human resources majors: All your options

A human resources major prepares you to take on the multifaceted duties of an HR professional. Human resources professionals are key in recruiting, hiring, and training. In an HR job, you also serve as the go-to person for administering employee benefits, managing problems and concerns, and overseeing employee-related policies and programs.
JOBS
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy